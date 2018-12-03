‘Shop local this Christmas’ urges Mayor

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is encouraging everyone to ‘Shop Local’ this Christmas.

Towns and villages across the area have everything you need to help create a memorable festive season for all your family and friends.

With independent shops, artisan markets and an exciting range of tourism experiences which make the ideal gift, there’s never been a better time to explore what the Causeway Coast and Glens has to offer.

Encouraging everyone to Shop Local this Christmas, the Mayor, Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “In many of our businesses, shops and markets you will find locally-made items and high quality produce which are perfect for your Christmas shopping list. The Causeway Coast and Glens is home to a vibrant array of colourful shops and knowledgeable owners who are committed to sourcing the best products for their customers. As our countdown to Christmas continues, shoppers can avail of extended opening hours and extra market dates and I would encourage everyone to make the season extra special by shopping locally this December.”

Christmas lights have already been switched on in many areas across the Borough and the festive atmosphere has been enhanced by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s window dressing competition. Town centres businesses are encouraged to get creative and contribute to a memorable shopping experience.

Judging gets underway this week, and a winner and runner-up in each town (Ballykelly, Bushmills, Cushendall, Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Portrush and Portstewart along with Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Limavady and Coleraine) will receive a small trophy in recognition of both their artistic abilities and creative efforts to attract shoppers into their town centre.

Late night shopping in December:

Ballymoney shops will open late on Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20.

Coleraine shops will open late on Thursdays in December (6, 13 and 20) and every day Monday to Friday from December 17 – 21. The Diamond Centre in Coleraine will be open late every evening Monday – Fridays.

Limavady shops will open late on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday December 19 – 21.

Sunday shopping:

Coleraine shops, including the Diamond Centre, will be open from 1pm – 5pm every Sunday in December (9, 16 and 23).

Limavady shops will open from 1pm – 5pm on Sunday 16 and Sunday 23.

Artisan marketsShowcasing some of the very best local talent in arts, crafts and gourmet food products, the highly-regarded local artisan markets in Ballycastle, Ballymoney and Coleraine will be more popular than ever this Christmas.

Treat yourself to a visit to the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market in Castlecroft Square in Ballymoney (11am – 4pm) on December 7 and in the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle (11am – 5pm) on Saturday 9.

Causeway Speciality Market, the largest outdoor market in Northern Ireland, located around the historic Town Hall building in the Diamond area of Coleraine, will be open from 9am until 4pm on Saturday 15 and 22.

Experiential Tour gift ideas

If you are looking for a gift with a difference, why not treat your loved one to an Experiential Tour from one of the fantastic providers based in the Causeway Coast and Glens. There’s lots to choose from including walking tours, food experiences, yoga or coasteering. For further information and to make a booking please contact your local Visitor Information Centre www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/welcome/visitor-information-centres.