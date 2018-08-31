Shark, skate and ray tagging

Sea anglers, inshore fishermen, researchers and everyone interested by learning how to tag and handle sharks, skates and rays are being encouraged to get involved in efforts to protect some of our most endangered marine wildlife as part of Ulster Wildlife’s new ‘Sea Deep’ project.

The next session is on Saturday, September 8, at the Portrush Yacht Club from 1-4pm.

There are at least 20 sharks and rays in local seas, but they are under threat with numbers in serious decline. Sharks and rays are long-lived and slow to mature and reproduce which makes them vulnerable to overfishing and other human threats, such as pollution or habitat destruction.

This free event for sea anglers only - booking essential via events@ulsterwildlife.org. These sessions only take a few hours and participants will receive all of the equipment needed for free.