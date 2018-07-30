SF’s McGuigan condemns Rasharkin graffiti attack

Sinn Féin’s North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan has condemned an overnight graffiti attack on Rasharkin Orange Hall.

Mr McGuigan said: “I totally condemn this attack. This is sectarian and has no support from the people of Rasharkin.

“Sectarianism is wrong no matter where its source and sectarian attacks like this need to be condemned by us all. Those responsible represent nobody and have nothing positive to offer the local North Antrim community.

“Some are saying that this attack is the work of Republicans. That is absolute rubbish. This action is the antithesis of Irish Republicanism,” he concluded.