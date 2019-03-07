Series of talks on dementia

Alzheimer’s Society Causeway is holding free information sessions in Coleraine for people who want to learn more about dementia.

There will be two talks over two consecutive weeks in Coleraine.

The first talk is titled “Overview of Dementia and Understanding Unusual Behaviours” and the second on “Legal and Financial Issues”.

The informal sessions will be delivered by Aoife McMaster, Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Support Worker in Causeway. The content of the first session will include types of dementia; the symptoms of dementia and how it affects the person and unusual behaviours that can occur along with the reasons for the behaviour and how to support someone. The content of the second session will include Power of Attorney; information on benefits and the importance of planning ahead.

The sessions are free. The Sandel Centre, Knocklynn Road, Coleraine will host two sessions - Tuesday, March 19 from 2.30pm to 4pm “An Overview of Dementia and Understanding Unusual Behaviours”. Tuesday, March 26 from 2.30pm to 4pm “Legal and Financial Issues” .

Coleraine Library, Queen Street, Coleraine will host the following sessions:

Thursday, March 21 from 11am to 12.30pm “An Overview of Dementia and Understanding Unusual Behaviours”. Thursday March 28 from 11am to 12.30pm – “Legal and Financial Issues”.

For further information please contact Aoife McMaster on 028 7035 8887.