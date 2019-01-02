Seamus raises £22k in memory of his mum

A Garvagh man and members of Agivey Cycling Club have raised an amazing £22,895 for Northern Ireland Hospice!

Seamus O’Connell and the group raised the funds by undertaking a gruelling cycling challenge from Mizen to Malin in September last year.

Seamus and the group were inspired to fundraise for Northern Ireland Hospice after the charity cared for Seamus’s beloved mother Mary who passed away last year after a long battle with cancer.

Seamus said: “Unfortunately, we were able to see first-hand the care which was provided by the Northern Ireland Hospice in Mammy’s final weeks.

“We can only describe the support and specialist services given to both Mammy and the rest of our family as phenomenal.

“This incredible organisation offers help and support to patients and their families irrespective of personal circumstances absolutely free of charge.”

Seamus O’Connell and the Agivey Cycling Club are pictured presenting Antoinette from the Hospice Kilrea Support Group with the cheque for £22,895.

Sheila Duffy, Head of Fundraising and Engagement added; “We are absolutely delighted with the

support we have received from Seamus and his group.

“All money raised will go towards helping adults with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses and really does make such a difference to the individuals and their families we care for and support”.

Northern Ireland Hospice is a local charity offering specialist respite, symptom management and end of life palliative care to over 3,500 infants, children and adults each year across Northern Ireland.

For more information on Northern Ireland Hospice, visit: www.nihospice.org