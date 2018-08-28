Say Hello to Dolly at the Riverside Theatre

With less than five weeks to go before opening night, Portrush Music Society are throwing themselves into rehearsals for their upcoming production of the Broadway favourite ‘Hello Dolly’.

This critically acclaimed musical runs at the Riverside Theatre from Friday, September 28 to Saturday, October 6.

Hello Dolly! centres around a bold and enchanting New York-based matchmaker Dolly Levi, who merrily arranges things like furniture, daffodils and...lives. Comprising a score of endearing and comical songs, audiences will be sure to be singing along to ‘It Takes a Woman’, ‘Before the Parade Passes by’, ‘Put On Your SundayClothes’, not forgetting the iconic ‘Hello Dolly!’.

Taking on the central role is the award winning Elaine Macauley, who recently excelled as the hilarious Judy Bernly in Portrush Music Society’s production of ‘9 to 5: The Musical’. Playing opposite as the grumpy, well-known half a millionaire Horace Vandergelder is the equally hilarious and talented Alan Morton. Other principals include Una Culkin, Donelle Reynolds, Richard Campbell, Oliver Keys, David McDowell and Clare Campbell. Tickets from 028 70 123123 or online www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside or Portrush Music Society’s Facebook page.