Safe Church programme training

Would your church like to assist in helping your local area to become a ‘Safe Community’ for people living with domestic violence or abuse?

If so, thanks to funding from Causeway Coast & Glens PCSP, a group called Onus would like to invite anyone interested to attend a Safe Church programme taking place on Wednesday, October 10, 17 and 24 from 6.30pm - 8.30pm each evening.

This course is particularly suited to members of the clergy and those with a responsibility for safeguarding within the church. Completion of all three tiers will lead to the Safe Church: Domestic Violence Champions award.

The venue for all sessions is The Salvation Army Befriending / Drop-In Unit, 8 Victoria Street, Ballymoney, BT53 6DW.

The training is CPD accredited, and thanks to the PCSP funding can be delivered free of

charge, along with a supply of Safe Place Resources. To book a place on the Safe Church programme or register on the Safe Place Community training session, please contact Josephine Flynn / Kelly Duggan on 028 2568 9450 or on info@onustraining.co.uk