Ruby’s launch has the X Factor

It’s an entertainment line-up like Coleraine has never seen - three X Factor singing stars raising money for charity TinyLife later this month.

Coleraine’s X Factor and Stars in their Eyes star Roger Boyd is officially opening the newly refurbished lounge of Ruby’s Bar in the town with an exclusive concert night all in aid of the premature baby charity.

Roger is calling on his close friends and fellow TV singers Samantha Atkinson and Rebekah Ryan to help him launch the Newmarket Street bar’s lounge on Saturday, September 29 at 9pm, with a fantastic evening of music for TinyLife.

“This will be something that Coleraine will not see the likes of again,” said Roger who not only appeared on X Factor twice, getting as far as judge Sharon Osbourne’s Top 12 picks but has also appeared as Meatloaf on Stars in their Eyes and BBC’s Altogether Now.

“This will be an exclusive night as there are strictly only 100 tickets for the event. They are on sale now at £10 and I am confident that we will sell out and therefore raise £1,000 for TinyLife which is a great charity and means a lot to some close personal friends of mine.

“I am delighted that Sam and Rebekah are flying over to Coleraine for the official opening of Ruby’s Lounge.

“These girls are the real thing when it comes to the music business. Rebekah is a signed recording artist and has had two Top 40 hits as well as making it into Sharon’s Top 12 in X Factor.

“Sam has been in the Rivals with Cheryl Cole, X Factor and also appeared as Adele in Stars in Their Eyes and we filmed the pilot episode of Altogether Now together.

“This will be the hottest ticket in town - and all for a fantastic charity!”

Tickets priced at £10 are available from Ruby’s on Newmarket Street in Coleraine.

And keep an eye out for Roger on your TV screens in October when the flamboyant singer will be involved in a major charity event on Channel 4...