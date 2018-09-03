Rodney’s ‘Giant’s steps in memory of son Darren

Bushmills man Rodney Moore is encouraging local people to take ‘giant steps’ this month to support local children with cancer, and their families.

Rodney, along with his family and friends, are taking part in the Giant Coastal Challenge in memory of his son Darren.

In Darren’s memory, Heather and Rodney Moore formed the local Causeway Fundraising Group of Cancer Fund for Children to raise money for the charity.

Cancer Fund for Children’s Giant Coastal Challenge will return on Sunday, September 16,

and the Moore family are hoping that hundreds will step out and support the 10 mile charity

walk from the Giant’s Causeway to Carrick-A-Rede.

Rodney said that support from the charity was absolutely invaluable for his family during his son Darren’s cancer diagnosis, and after he sadly passed away in April 2013.

“Darren was diagnosed with cancer when he was 11 and had just started secondary school,” he said.

“It was January 2013 when we were introduced to our Cancer Fund for Children Specialist

Phil. He visited us in the house and hospital, offering one to one support for Darren, and for our sons, Jamie-Lee, Jonathan and Adam.

“It gave us a break for a couple of hours to get essential tasks done and it gave the boys the support they needed. They knew they could talk to him about anything, and it was reassuring knowing they had someone they could share their worries with.

“We also received financial support by getting the Road Miles Grant. It really helped pay for

the cost of travelling from Bushmills to Belfast every day for Darren to receive his

radiotherapy treatment and antibiotic.

“After Darren passed away, we got to have a short break at Daisy Lodge, Cancer Fund for

Children’s short break centre in Newcastle as a family for a bereavement weekend. The staff

are incredibly supportive and it’s so nice to be in a space with other families who understand what you have been through. It gave the boys an opportunity to have a bit of fun and made them realise it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom without Darren and also that they aren’t alone.

“We are so grateful to Cancer Fund for Children for everything they’ve done for our family.

Losing a son is something you never get over, but the things they’ve done for us have helped us to cope better, stay positive and continue with life. I am looking forward to giving back to the charity by taking part in the Giant Costal Challenge and just like last year I will be

doing it for Darren.”

To sign up for the Giant Coastal Challenge for Cancer Fund for Children, go to www.cancerfundforchildren.com