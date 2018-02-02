Road safety quiz for schools

Eighteen teams took part in the Causeway Coast and Glens Heat of the Northern Ireland Primary School Road Safety Quiz, which was held at the Lodge Hotel on January 30.

Garryduff PS won and they were followed closely by Castleroe Primary School, Gorran Primary School, came third.

The top two schools will now compete against 20 other teams who qualify from the other ten regional heats in the final which will take place at the NI Fire & Rescue Training Centre, Belfast on Monday, February 26.

The annual event, which is for team of four P7 pupils, is organised Road Safe NI to promote awareness with primary school children, who are a vulnerable road user group.

The table quiz covers road safety, road signs and general knowledge. All children signed the Share the Road to Zero pledge and took home a certificate.