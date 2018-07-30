Riverside retail park traffic issue

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called for a speedy resolution to ongoing traffic congestion issues around Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine.

Social media was used extensively on Saturday by frustrated drivers expressing their anger at the major traffic jams around the area during torrential rain showers.

Ms Archibald said: “I recently met with the consultant for the owners of the Retail Park and highlighted this issue, I was told a traffic survey has recently been conducted in and around the Retail Park to assess the traffic flows and look at potential solutions.

“I’ve also written to DfI Roads who have indicated that as the Retail Park is privately owned and the road layout is what was proposed as part of the original planning application, DfI Roads have no powers to compel the land owners to make adjustments to private roads other than through relevant planning applications. However, I will be contacting the owners to ask that they expedite work to resolve the traffic problems.”