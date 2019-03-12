Revitalised Portrush is ‘Open’ for business

A revitalise scheme, which will enhance the visual appearance of business properties, is helping to transform Portrush as the town gets ready for The 148th Open.

Over 120 business are in the process of improving their buildings with a range of measures including fresh painting and new signage to enhance the unique character and streetscape of the seaside resort.

he RevTitalise scheme is part of part of a wider �17m regeneration programme, led by Department for Communities (DfC), which also includes a new train station for the resort and major public realm improvements.

On completion, the total investment, funded by the Department for Communities (DfC) and delivered by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, will be around £460,000.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr Brenda Chivers said: “We can already see how this revitalise funding is making a difference, ensuring that Portrush creates a positive impact on visitors who are encouraged to spend more time in the town and return again in the future. Portrush’s peninsular location and stunning scenery already makes it a stand-out destination and the town’s physical improvements are reaffirming its position as a premier resort destination.”

Portrush Townhouse Boutique Hostel is one of the properties which has benefited from the scheme. Operations Manager Tamar Brunton said: “The revitalise funding has made a huge difference. The buildings look lived in and loved which they deserve to be. This is a seaside resort and we depend on tourists but if our buildings don’t look inviting then no one will want to come here. The town deserves to be taken care of and this is what the scheme has done.” For more information www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/work/regeneration

A fresh new look for this property on the corner of Main Street and Causeway View in Portrush through the Revitalise scheme funded by the Department for Communities (DfC) and delivered by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Shutter art created on a property on Eglinton Street in Portrush through the Revitalise scheme, funded by the Department for Communities (DfC) and delivered by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.