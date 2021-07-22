Resurfacing scheme for Main Street, Cloughmills

The first phase of this scheme was carried out between 28 June and 10 July 2021. The total works will extend for a distance of approximately 1 kilometre and will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road.

To facilitate Phase 2 of the works, it will be necessary to operate a road closure (Monday to Saturday) between the hours of 7.30am and 6.00pm from Monday, July 26 until Tuesday, August 3. During these times a diversion will be in place via Main Street-Drumbare Road-Lisnasoo Road-A26 Frosses Road-Drumadoon Road and vice versa.

In addition there is also an overnight closure for carriageway strengthening and resurfacing associated with this scheme (B94 Main Street / Loughill Road / Drumadoon Road Junction) from Friday, July 30 at 6.00pm to Saturday, July 31 at 6am.

During these times a diversion will be in place via Lislaban Road-Ballyweeny Road-Ballyveely Road-Kilmandil Road-A44 Drones Road-A26 Frosses Road-Lisnasoo Road-Drumbare Road-Main Street and vice versa.

Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

Completion of Phase 2 of the works by 3 August 2021 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.