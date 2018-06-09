Remembering former councillor Harry Connolly

Tributes have been paid to former SDLP councillor Harry Connolly following his death.

Mr Connolly from Armoy, who was involved in politics for over 40 years, passed away on Thursday. He was in his eighties.

He was among the longest serving councillors on Ballymoney council before it ceased operation in 2015 and was its final deputy mayor.

SDLP MLA John Dallat said: “Harry Connolly leaves behind a legacy of hard work for which he was highly respected. By example, he set very high standards for elected representatives to follow and his passing will be regretted by the whole community who regarded him as a common-sense councillor that anyone could go to for help irrespective of their politics or other affiliations.

“We in the SDLP were very proud of Harry who carried out his duties in some of the most dangerous and turbulent times in the North Antrim area and we remember him with great pride as one of the best.

“Our deepest sympathy to his beloved wife Philomena and the Connolly family.”

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey added: “Harry was amongst the longest serving councillors on Ballymoney council before it ceased operation in 2015. He had been on the rural council before the reorganisation of local government in 1973.

“He was one of the most dedicated public servants that I have had the privilege to meet.

“While others talk about what they would do Harry just go on with it and got the job done. He was a diligent and hard working councillor.”