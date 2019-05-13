Reduced services during The Open

Portrush Medical Centre will be operating reduced services for patients while the The Open Golf Championship is on this summer.

The facility said the services are being scaled back during the competition which runs from July 15-19 due to ‘severe parking and waiting restrictions’.

The statement added: “Due to severe parking and waiting restrictions imposed during The Open golf week, please be aware we are only able to offer a limited service for patients.

“The GPs will endeavour to ensure all patients requiring immediate and necessary treatment will be cared for to the best of our ability.

“Unfortunately all review and routine appointments will have to be suspended for this week.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding but due to exceptional circumstances we regret that this is beyond our control.

“Please do not run out of repeat medication during The Open, we strongly advise you order your repeat prescription a week in advance if it falls due that week as pharmacy services will also be disrupted.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Health and Social Care Board said: “The Health and Social Care Board is working with Portrush Medical Centre to ensure that patients can continue to be treated despite traffic disruptions during the British Open. This may involve arrangements such as telephone triage and prescription pick up services with local pharmacies.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the provision of accessible health services should always be priority.

“I will be seeking clarification from the Trust on the the situation.”