Record numbers welcome Fr Brian D’Arcy to Peace Group

The chairman of the Causeway Coast Peace Group, Maurice McCurdy, welcomed a larger than usual attendance to the November meeting in Ballycastle Presbyterian Church Hall.

Opening devotions were spoken by Rev John Stanbridge, minister of the Church. Chairman Maurice then welcomed the guest speaker, Fr Brian D’Arcy.

It was no surprise that a record number of over 90 members and guests turned up to hear Father Brian D’Arcy, well-known and beloved to many from his frequent radio and television broadcasts over at least forty years. He held his audience spellbound by the story of his life and priestly calling, told with simplicity and sincerity, and a winsome humility and honesty, laced with humour and memorable aphorisms, containing deep spiritual insights with profound human wisdom.

Maurice concluded the meeting by expressing deep thanks and everyone joined in the Peace Group prayers.