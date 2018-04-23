Reach Portrush Spring Supper

Reach Portrush are holding a community Spring Supper in Portrush Yacht Club on May 3 in Portrush Yacht Club from 4 - 7pm.

This event is free of charge for the community and transport can be provided. There will be tea/coffee and biscuits on arrival followed by entertainment from Colin and Louise Elliott, Innova junior dancers, a local ukulele group, as well as the Byrne children musicians and storytelling.

This will all be followed by Irish stew.

Tickets available from The Souvenir Shop, Today’s Local Crocnamac Street; Hillcrest Spar; Skerries Fold and Abercorn Court.

Or call 07929 369228 to reserve your place.