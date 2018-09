Portrush community group REACH have organised an Autumn Supper early next month.

The Autumn Supper will take place on Thursday, October 4, from 4pm to 7pm in Portrush Yacht Club. Free transport is available.

There is no charge to attend. There will be tea/coffee and shortbread on arrival with entertainment and supper provided for all.

A warm welcome awaits you.

Contact lists are available in The Souvenir Shop, Abercorn Court and Skerries Fold or telephone Val on 07929369228.