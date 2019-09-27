Radius to build 87 new ‘social’ housing units

Planning permission for the construction of 87 homes at Coleraine Road, Portstewart, has been granted by Causeway Coast & Glens Council.

The project, which will be developed for Radius Housing, will see 75 new social homes and 12 affordable homes built on the site.

The new homes will be constructed by BW Social Affordable Housing Ltd, with an investment in excess of £11.5 million by Radius Housing, who have a growing portfolio of property in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area. Radius Housing are committed to the construction of social and affordable homes right across Northern Ireland.

The new development will consist of 20 apartments, nine townhouses, 54 semi-detached houses and four detached homes. Twelve of the 87 new homes will be sold as affordable homes, which are designed to help people take their first step on the property ladder.

Anita Conway, Radius Housing’s Development Director said: “Radius is delighted that planning approval has been secured for the Coleraine Road site in Portstewart. We have been proactively seeking a mixed tenure development opportunity in the area for some time now given the high level of housing need locally and also the challenges facing first time buyers. We look forward to work commencing on site with our contractor BW Social Affordable Housing Ltd in early 2020.

“At Radius we are committed to creating balanced new neighbourhoods which integrate with the wider community, and to support this we will be working with local schools, community groups and sports clubs, to bring new opportunities and support local projects,” she added.

Vincent Bradley, Development Director, Braidwater Group added “At BW Social Affordable Housing, we are looking forward to working with Radius Housing to begin work on this development, which has wide support from local councillors, MLAs and the Causeway Coast Communities Forum. Our plan will play a role in ensuring that, for the first time in many years, the housing waiting list in the Portstewart area will be reduced. A wide range of housing needs will be met with high quality social and affordable housing and the site is ideally situated close to shops, bus routes and health services. We would like to thank the public for their supportive input at our consultation events.”

Work will commence on the Coleraine Road Portstewart site in late 2019, with completion scheduled for Spring 2022.