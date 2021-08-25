Radiology review update

Commenting, Dr Seamus O’Reilly, Medical Director at the Northern Trust, and also Chair of the Steering Group for the Lookback Review, said: “I can confirm that as of Tuesday 23 August, we have completed the review of 7,902 images, which is just over 60 percent of the total.

“To date, we have identified Level 1 discrepancies in a total of six images. Level 1 discrepancies are errors or omissions in reporting which could have had immediate and significant clinical impact for the patients concerned.

“In addition we have identified a further 37 images with Level 2 discrepancies i.e. reporting errors or omissions with probable impact for patients.

“Most of the images categorised as having Level 1 and Level 2 major discrepancies are CT scans but some are MRI scans, chest x-rays and other x-rays.”

So far, the Trust has been able to provide assurance to 4,012 patients or their parents/guardians that there is no further cause for concern (44 percent of the total of 9,091 who received initial letters informing them that their images would be part of the review).

Continuing Dr O’Reilly said: “The review is progressing well and we are hopeful that we can complete the remaining images – just over 5,000 – over the next few weeks.

“Our Clinical Sub-group continues to meet on a weekly basis to review patients whose images have been categorised as Level 1 or Level 2. It also considers some Level 3 images to decide what actions are appropriate.”

The review concerns 13,030 radiology images taken in Antrim Area Hospital, Causeway Hospital, Whiteabbey Hospital, Mid Ulster Hospital and the Ballymena Health and Care Centre and which were reported on by this radiologist.