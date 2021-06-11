Queen’s Birthday Honours for Coleraine people

Mrs Jennifer Campbell receives the MBE for services to education, young people and the community in Coleraine while Dr David Harding receives the MBE for public and political service in Northern Ireland.

Principal of Kylemore Nursery School in Coleraine, Mrs Marian McCouaig also receives the MBE for services to education while former Chief Executive of Coleraine Borough Council Wavell Moore also receives the MBE for public service in the UK and abroad.

The Queen’s Birthday and New Year honours lists are each published in the official newspaper of the Crown, The Gazette.

Along with the New Year Honours, they are the most significant announcements of civilian and military gallantry awards.