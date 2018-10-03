Queen’s Award for Vineyard

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has congratulated members of the Vineyard Compassion group after they were officially presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Councillor Brenda Chivers attended the event in Coleraine on September 14.

The award recognises outstanding achievement by volunteer groups who devote their time to helping others and improving the quality of life and opportunity for others in the community.

Offering her congratulations, the Mayor said: “Vineyard Compassion showcases volunteering at its best and is a unique community based initiative which meets the needs of those most vulnerable in our society.

“The fact that groups are nominated by members of the public who have seen the difference the volunteers have made to the lives of others or witnessed the benefits of a group’s work in their community is testament of the high regard that Vineyard Compassion is held.

“I’m very impressed with the facilities at Hillman’s Way and with the superb programmes that take place to support the people who need it from the foodbank, debt centre to the job club and voluntary work scheme. Support is offered at no cost to all sections of the community who face difficulties such as long term unemployment, debt, addictions and mental health issues and Vineyard Compassion is quietly ‘changing the community one life at a time’.”