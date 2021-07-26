PSNI return to scene of Ballycastle fatal collision

All three children are under the age of 10.

The Cushendall Road will be closed to all traffic from 10am to approximately 1pm with local diversions in place.

Large goods vehicles should avoid the area and seek an alternative main route. Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles.

Police would continue to appeal for information following the two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred just before 3pm and involved a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Cherokee Jeep.