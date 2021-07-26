PSNI return to scene of Ballycastle fatal collision
Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Cushendall Road in Ballycastle on June 3, are to return to the scene this morning (Monday, July 26) to carry out further investigations.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 9:28 am
The Cushendall Road will be closed to all traffic from 10am to approximately 1pm with local diversions in place.
Large goods vehicles should avoid the area and seek an alternative main route. Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles.
Police would continue to appeal for information following the two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred just before 3pm and involved a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Cherokee Jeep.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1217 of 02/06/21.