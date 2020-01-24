PSNI names driver who died in Co Antrim road collision on Friday morning

Police have named the 59-year-old man who died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Antrim on Friday morning.

A PSNI spokesman said Desmond Wilson, who lived in the Ballymoney area, was the driver of a Peugeot 2008 which was involved in a collision with a van on the Garryduff Road in the Dunloy area.

The crash occurred just after 7.30am and the road was closed for several hours while forensic accident investigators examined the scene.

The road was reopened around 3.30pm.

The driver of the other vehicles was treated in hospital for their injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Just before 7.35am, it was reported that a white Citroen Berlingo and a Peugeot 2008 were involved in the collision.

“Desmond, who was the driver of the Peugeot tragically died at the scene.

“The driver of the Citroen Berlingo was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.”

The spokesman added: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information regarding the incident or who may have dash cam footage available to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 202 24/01/20.”