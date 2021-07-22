PSNI close Eglinton Street due to disturbances

NewsPSNI close Eglinton Street due to disturbancesPolice had to close Eglinton Street in Portrush last night (Wednesday) after disturbances broke out around the railway station area.By Una CulkinThursday, 22nd July 2021, 6:59 am PSNIIn a statement last night, the PSNI said: “Eglinton Street in Portrush is currently closed to traffic following a disturbance involving a number of young people.“Police are in attendance.”A further statement, released after midnight, stated that the road had been re-opened.PSNIPortrushPolice