£2.7m plans for Ramore Head recommended for approval

The proposal for the 2.1-hectare site entails a new adventure play area in the same location as the existing play area.

The new play equipment will be constructed from timber as the predominant material and will combine features such as play boulders.

Some of the existing play equipment from the site will be refurbished and re-used within the site and combined with a new suite of high-quality play equipment. Various play equipment will be positioned throughout.

The existing pavilion building is to be demolished and replaced with a new single-storey building with a mono-pitched roof.

This building contains a committee room, changing and toilet facilities, plant rooms, and maintenance stores. The building is to be positioned south of the play park.

Immediately south of the new pavilion building is the enhanced bowling green with viewing areas positioned on either side.

The bowling green will be enclosed by a 1.8m high paladin fence. East of this is a new synthetic training bowling green which will be enclosed by a 1.2m high paladin fence.

The existing tennis courts have been removed and replaced with a multi-use recreation space located in the southern section of the site which will be finished in sand carpet grass.

In the south-eastern corner of the site, adjacent to housing, the area will comprise of granite paving flags and setts, granite blocks and walls, grass, and planting.

Various street furniture is proposed such as litter bins, timber seats, seat walls, timber bollards, bicycle stands, and boulder features.