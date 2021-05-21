Proposed extension for Ramore complex

The complex at 1 Harbour Road, which includes The Tourist, The Harbour Bar, Basalt, The Mermaid and Ramore Wine Bar, is planning a new extension across three floors of the restaurants.

The planning application submitted on behalf Owey Enterprises Ramore Restaurants Ltd. and received by the council’s Planning Department on May 10, 2021, is for a proposed extension to ‘side of lower ground, ground, first and second floors to include new entrance doors at lower ground floor, extension of ground floor dining area with new fenestration, extension of first floor dining area with new fenestration, doors and balcony and extension of second floor dining area with glazing and roof to enclose existing balcony and additional area added to existing roof terrace’.