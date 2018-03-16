Prizewinners at closing ceremony of Ballymoney Drama Festival

The final award ceremony on Saturday, March 10, marked the end of this year’s Ballymoney Drama Festival.

Chairman Mac Pollock thanked the Town Hall team, the Festival Sponsors and the volunteers who make the Festival possible every year. There was special thanks to Billy Burns who stepped in as adjudicator at the last minute.

The following Awards were presented by Mr Jeremy Sayers, President of the Festival:

Committee Cup for Overall Winner: Newpoint Players, Newry – Seduction and Murder at the Red Barn (And Associated Events). Lord Antrim Cup for Best Comedy or Farce: Newpoint Players, Newry – Seduction and Murder at the Red Barn (And Associated Events). Route Cup for Best Actor: Harry Montgomery for his performance as Reginald Paget in

Theatre 3’s production of Quartet  Dalriada Cup for Best Actress: Jackie Wilson for her performance as Ella Rentheim in The Clarence Players’ production of John Gabriel Borkman. Tom Dale Trophy for Best Supporting Actor: Neil Heaney for his performance as Giles/Gilbert/Sherlock Hawkshaw in Newpoint Players’ production of Seduction and Murder at the Red Barn.

Tom Dale Trophy for Best Supporting Actress: Olive Melville for her performance as Maud Tidings in Rosemary Drama Group’s production of Pride’s Crossing. Vin Smyth Memorial Trophy for Best Producer: Sean Treanor - Newpoint Players, Newry. Malachy McLaughlin Cup for Stage Lighting: Clarence Players – John Gabriel Borkman. Wreath Cup for Most Ambitious Choice of Play: Rosemary Drama Group – Pride’s Crossing. O’Cahan Cup for Décor: Clarence Players – John Gabriel Borkman. Edmund Gordon Memorial Trophy for Best Moment of Theatre: Rosemary Drama Group for the final moments of Pride’s Crossing.

Friers Trophy for Décor: Theatre 3 Newtownabbey - Quartet. Final Placings: 1, Newpoint Players, Newry Seduction and Murder at the Red Barn (And Associated Events); 2, Lifford Players Dancing at Lughnasa; 3, Clarence Players, Belfast John Gabriel Borkman; 4, Theatre 3 Newtownabbey Quartet.