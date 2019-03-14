Primary schools on course for golf legacy

A Primary Schools’ Golf Programme is to benefit from the legacy of the 148th Open at Royal Portrush this July with funding from the Department for Communities.

The programme will offer up to 30 primary schools across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area to get involved in golf in the school environment.

The primary schools involved will be offered taster sessions in fun golf and provided “with age appropriate golf equipment along with both pupils and teachers receiving expert training in golf.

Speaking at the launch Department for Communities Deputy Secretary Moira Doherty said: “The Open Legacy Primary Schools Golf Programme is an important element of the Department’s wider investment and support to the area. The programme offers a great opportunity for golf to be introduced and promoted throughout local schools for local school children.

“It is fantastic that Portrush is hosting The Open, which is one of the greatest sporting occasions in the world, this summer. It will have a lasting impact for many throughout Northern Ireland and it’s important we harness this interest and excitement, particularly at grass roots levels, and this primary schools golf programme will help with that.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “The Open represents a very exciting opportunity for the region, and as the largest sporting event ever held here it is set to have a far-reaching impact. As well as encouraging visitor numbers and creating a significant economic return I am delighted to see that it is also being used to engage our young people and support healthy and active lifestyles.”