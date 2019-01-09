Portrush storm sewer work traffic arrangements

NI Water will commence work on a new storm sewer along Eglinton Avenue on January 21 to serve Portrush Train Station.

It is anticipated that this work will take approximately four weeks to complete.

The proposed construction work will involve the laying of approximately 70 metres of storm sewer along with the associated manholes and connections.

Detailed traffic management arrangements have been discussed with the Department for Infrastructure to try to minimise the impact of these works on residents, businesses and the public.

In order to carry out the works safely, it will be necessary to have temporary traffic arrangements in place. Initially a road closure will be in place for 14 days, with no access to Kerr Street at the junction with Eglinton Street.

A diversion route will be clearly signposted via Crocnamack Road/Causeway Street to permit access to Kerr Street during the closure. Following this, the junction of Kerr Street/Eglinton Street will be re-opened; however, a single lane closure will remain in place on Eglinton Street for the remainder of the works. Vehicular and pedestrian access will be maintained for residents, businesses and the public on Eglinton Street during the full duration of the works.

NI Water would like to remind the public that all businesses on Eglinton Street remain open for business as usual during these works, with pedestrian access available at all times.

Normal working hours will be 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and 8.30am to 1pm on Saturday; however, it may be necessary at times for work to be carried out outside of these hours.

NI Water would like to thank the business owners and the public for their ongoing patience and co-operation as we complete these essential works.