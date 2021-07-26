Portrush RNLI launched to help motorboat

Portrush lifeboat. Photo by Kerry Gregg

The All-weather Lifeboat was paged at 2.47pm to launch to reports of a 34 foot motorboat with steering failure, with three crew on board.

Visibility was excellent with clear skies, so the volunteer crew made good time and were on scene at 3.13pm

When the volunteer RNLI crew arrived on scene, they assessed the situation and decided to tow the motorboat and her crew to Portrush Harbour.

Beni McAllister, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Portrush Lifeboat Station said: “This is a classic tow manoeuvre which our crew train are trained to do.

“On scene a risk assessment was carried out a decision made to the boat back to the nearest safe, suitable port, which was Portrush.”

The ALB arrived back to station at 4pm in glorious sunshine.