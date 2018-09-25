Portrush man on Parkinson’s UK board

A Portrush man has been appointed by co-option to the Board of Trustees of Parkinson’s UK, bringing a Northern Ireland presence to the Board.

As an urban planner, Kyle Alexander has been Chief Executive and Accounting Officer of high profile public development corporations in Northern Ireland and brings experience in governance, business planning and project delivery to the board.

Kyle received an OBE in 2007 for services to regeneration in the province, having overseen the transformation of Belfast’s waterfront by Laganside Corporation.

Having successfully managed the winding up of that organisation, he then led the establishment of the Maze Long Kesh Development Corporation, overseeing the regeneration of this politically sensitive site. Throughout his career he has been committed to both ‘people and place’, engaging with local communities to ensure delivery of social outcomes.

In recognition of his contribution he accepted the invitation to be a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors in 2015.

Kyle was diagnosed as having Parkinson’s in 2016 and having appreciated the support of Parkinson’s UK welcomes the opportunity to help ‘make a difference’ for others.

He is a trustee and elder of a local church and currently editor of the church magazine. His interests include gardening and supporting Manchester United.