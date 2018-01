St Paul’s College in Kilrea welcomed a very special visitor recently.

On January 11, the Polish Consul General, Dariusz Adler, accompanied by the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland, Jerome Mullan, and Mr John Dallat, MLA, visited the school to meet with the Polish students.

Mr Adler discussed his role and talked to students about studying GCSE Polish in St. Paul’s and the Polish community in general in Northern Ireland.

The school is very grateful to Mr Dallat who arranged the visit.