Police warn of dangerous drugs

Police say they have been informed about the loss of some potentially very dangerous medication in the Coleraine, Portrush or Portstewart area.

A pokesman said: “The medication consists of Diazepam, Amitriptyline, Dihydrocodeine, Vensir and Quetiatine.

“It is believed these prescription only drugs have been lost somewhere in the Portrush/Portstewart or Coleraine areas.

“If found please notify police immediately quoting CCS 408 of today’s date.

“This medication is extremely dangerous if taken outside medical supervision.”