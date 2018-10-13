Police name two people killed in collision

Police have named the two people killed in a three vehicle collision on the A1 between Newry and Banbridge yesterday (Friday).

They were 87 year old Raymond Halliday and 47 year old Anna Dodds. Both Raymond and Anna were from the Newry area.

Police say Raymond and Anna were travelling in a silver Skoda Fabia when the collision occurred at around 2.45pm on the north bound carriageway at the Moneymore Road junction.

The collision also involved a lorry and a bronze coloured Ford Focus.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and would ask any witnesses who saw the silver Skoda Fabia prior to the collision or anyone with dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 731 12/10/18.