Police investigating the collision that claimed the life of 88-year-old Gerald McElreavey from Ballymoney in Coleraine have reissued an appeal.

The pensioner was seriously injured when his blue Citroen C3 collided with a Manitou digger on Quilly Road on September 16 and later died in hospital. Ring 101, quoting reference number 2320 16/09/19, if you have information.