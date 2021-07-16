PM awards Army Cadet Force’s Stephen

Lieutenant Stephen Lyons joined the Army Cadet Force 11 years ago after a long career in the reserve army and has since changed the lives of many of his cadets at his detachment.

During the pandemic, he has been an inspiration for his community, delivering regular food parcels, and distributing gifts to isolated older people at Christmas.

Lt Lyons also set up virtual bike rides, walks and exercise classes during lockdown to keep hundreds of cadets across Northern Ireland mentally and physically well. Inspired by their commanding officer, many of the cadets of his detachment have won awards for their public service in the community.

Lieutenant Stephen Lyons

Congratulating Lieutenant Lyons on his recognition from the Prime Minister, Brandon Lewis MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said: “Stephen’s inspirational example has made a real difference to his community during Covid-19, and I congratulate him for this fantastic achievement.

“This award is heartily deserved, and the positive impact of Stephen’s efforts will be much appreciated by all those who have benefited from his excellent public service.”

Reacting to the award, Lt Lyons said: “I feel extremely humbled to be recognised for my efforts by the Prime Minister’s Office, especially at this time when so many people are volunteering to help others in such difficult times.

“I believe this represents all the hard work done by all those adults for young people in the Army Cadet Force and other youth organisations.”