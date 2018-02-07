Playful Museums Festival returns

The Playful Museums Festival is returning to the Causeway Coast and Glens this month offering free fun activities for children.

Through storytelling, music and arts and crafts, they can explore the world of museums in an interactive and educational way.

The festival will take place in Portnagree House in Ballycastle on Thursday February 15 and Ballymoney Town Hall on Friday, February 16. These free events have been funded by the Northern Ireland Museums Council and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Drop in sessions allow children, aged 3+, to explore and enjoy the activities at their own pace. Younger or older siblings are also welcome.

Ballymoney Town Hall will host the Nerve Centre’s Fab Lab on Friday, February 16 from 11am-4pm. Children aged 11 and over can participate in laser and vinyl cutting and find out how digital fabrication tools such as 3D printing are used. There will also be an opportunity to try out some virtual reality headsets where children can have an immersive experience of racing the NW 200 track.

For more information please contact Sarah Carson by calling 028 2766 0230 or email Sarah.carson@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk