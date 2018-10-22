PICTURES: Dramatic rescue of dog after cliff leap

The Coastguard and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were this weekend called to rescue a dog on the cliff behind Mussenden Temple.

Dog owner Maria was out walking her two-year-old dog - Rhea - when she jumped up onto the wall and fell over the back of the wall at the temple.

Maria reunited with Rhea - Kevin McAuley

The dog fell aproximately 20ft down and landed on a ledge.

After Maria called 999 emergency teams were alerted.

On arrival Coastguard teams established the safest and easiest way to retreive the dog safely was by means of a rope rescue. Cliff technicians descended the cliff face to retrieve the dog to its waiting, thankful owner.