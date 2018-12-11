PICTURE GALLERY: Portstewart Methodist Church Christmas tree festival

The good news is that the message of the Festival ’the greatest gift’ continues with the celebration of the birth of Jesus over the Christmas period and beyond.
View more
‘There is a time for everything’ are familiar words found in the Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes...and on Sunday evening (December 9) the Christmas Tree Festival in Portstewart Methodist Church and Hall came to an end.
The good news is that the message of the Festival ’the greatest gift’ continues with the celebration of the birth of Jesus over the Christmas period and beyond.