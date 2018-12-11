editorial image

PICTURE GALLERY: Portstewart Methodist Church Christmas tree festival

‘There is a time for everything’ are familiar words found in the Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes...and on Sunday evening (December 9) the Christmas Tree Festival in Portstewart Methodist Church and Hall came to an end.

The good news is that the message of the Festival ’the greatest gift’ continues with the celebration of the birth of Jesus over the Christmas period and beyond.

Cllr Brenda Chivers Mayor of CCGBC with Elma Johnston pictured at the Methodist Church Portstewart Christmas Tree Festival. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
pictured at the Methodist Church Portstewart Christmas Tree Festival. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
pictured at the Methodist Church Portstewart Christmas Tree Festival. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Rev Fr Austin McGirr PP Portstewart pictured at the Methodist Church Portstewart Christmas Tree Festival. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
