Pharmacy Team of the Year

Kennedy's Pharmacy, Rasharkin, who won the Pharmacy Team of the Year Award.
Kennedys Pharmacy in Rasharkin picked up the illustrious Pharmacy Team of the Year Award in the Pharmacy in Focus award.

Judges commented that Kennedys Pharmacy implemented a forward-looking strategy based on clear objectives to develop the capacity to meet the evolving need of their community.

“They have implemented structures and adopted a team approach to deliver a broad range of imitative services. They are an impressive and worthy winner,” they said.

Patrick Kennedy said: “We’re absolutely delighted. The staff worked so hard and it’s great for both the pharmacy and for local community spirit.”

Rupert Newman, Sangers AAH said; “It is vitally important that pharmacy professionals network at events like these awards to share ideas and best practice.”