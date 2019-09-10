Ulster University to host Community Big Day Out to mark 50 years

On Saturday, September 21 Ulster University is hosting a Community Big Day Out on the Coleraine campus.

The Big Day Out will showcase all the great facilities on offer on the Coleraine campus including state of the art sports facilities and the Riverside Theatre. With live music, food, sports and theatre there is something for everyone!

As part of the campus' 50 year celebrations, the local community were invited on campus from 2pm to 5pm for a range of different fun activities for all the family

Join them for: Roadshow with Cate Conway from the Q Radio, art exhibition in the Riverside Theatre, fun giveaways on the day, opening of campus trail, free sports activities for all ages, face painting and fun run and 5k run.

Karise Hutchinson, Provost of the Coleraine campus commented: “As Northern Ireland’s civic university, Ulster University is proud of its role in the local community. Our campus has so much to offer so we are delighted to invite the local community for a fun day out.

“The Coleraine campus is a space for everyone to use and enjoy. So many local groups are already using our facilities but we want to do more so I would encourage everyone in the area to come along and discover everything our campus has to offer.”