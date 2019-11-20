These are the gender neutral baby names predicted to be most popular in 2020
Coming up with the perfect name for your bundle of joy can be tricky business, particularly when there’s so much choice.
If you are in need of some inspiration and want to narrow the list of potential options downs, baby clothing firm Jojo Maman Bebe has revealed the unisex baby names set to be hugely popular next year. Which of these gender neutral monikers would you go for?
1. River
Rivers have traditionally been male in the past, but the name has gained a lot more popularity for girls in recent years