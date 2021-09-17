Poetry jukebox brings a new sound to Ballycastle seafront

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes enjoys the Poetry Jukebox at Ballycastle seafront with the Desima Connolly from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts team and Maria McManus from Poetry Ireland

Located near the fountain at the seafront, the unique installation is part of the Poetry Town initiative which began earlier this month. It aims to bring poetry into people’s lives and features audio versions of poems written by Heather Newcombe and Mairtin Crawford.

Heather lived in Ballycastle and was instrumental in nurturing literature activities in the town and surroundings area, including the Ballycastle Writers Group and the annual ‘Let Me Take You To The Island’ literature festival on Rathlin Island. Mairtin came from Belfast, and both are highly regarded for their influence on the local literary scene. Now sadly passed away, their poems are read by family members and friends.

This week, the Mayor of Ballycastle Councillor Richard Holmes paid a visit to try out the jukebox for himself.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see Poetry Town celebrations in action in Ballycastle, and the jukebox is an engaging way to encourage a greater appreciation of poetry among all of us. We would like to thank Maria McManus from Poetry Ireland and literary arts production company Quotidian for their support in bringing Poetry Town to our Borough and allowing us to be a part of this exciting initiative.”

The jukebox is easy to use, simply press the button at the top to select your chosen poem and then sit, relax and listen to the beautifully crafted words in one of our most scenic coastal locations.

For added Covid safety, you can use a proxy such as a pen or key to press the button. Posters have also been distributed throughout the town featuring a list of poems alongside their individual QR codes so you can scan and listen to them from the comfort of your own home too!

Launched to coincide with Poetry Town in Ballycastle, the jukebox will reside at the Seafront until November 30.

