Parents asked to know teens whereabouts as warning issued over 'donuts' being performed on icy roads

Police have asked parents to know their teens whereabouts as PSNI reports signs of 'donuts' in icy roads.
In a post this week on PSNI Facebook, officers say: "I posted information and advice yesterday about driving conditions due to the frost on the roads.
"Unfortunately not everyone took my advice.
"Last night we had calls about cars doing donuts. What is it with young lads and donuts? 6 points is the maximum a Restricted driver can have on their licence before its revoked.
"Parents please advise your young drivers before they lose their licence or have an accident."