Citizen Youth Award honour for Cadet Taylor

Taylor Ashe from Ahoghill, who is a student at Dunclug College, received her Medal of Honour from Tom Redman, Big Bus London.

She was one of 23 extraordinary young people have been honoured with The British Citizen Youth Award for the 2021 Roll of Honour. The Award in association recognises exceptional under 18’s who have positively impacted their communities through the county.

For the last two years, Taylor has collected ring pulls for prosthetic limbs for ex-service men and women, undertaking activities such as local litter picks. In addition to this Taylor distributes food parcels and has involved herself heavily in various online celebrations for VE Day and Remembrance Day. Taylor also helped to research a local War Hero and took part in poppy laying and poppy posters. She also set up her own project sewing scrubs for staff at local care homes which were gratefully received during the pandemic. Since starting on the litter picks, Taylor contacted her local councillor and arranged community litter picks and collection points, her commitment has helped keep the village tidy and safe and Taylor has earned a John Muir Environmental Award. Taylor is dedicated to helping the community whether on her own or as part of a team.

Taylor Ashe from Ahoghill honoured with the British Citizen Youth Award at the Palace of Westminster

When the Cullybackey Community Partnership needed help with food distribution to those that were vulnerable, Taylor door knocked and delivered goods to families as well as running errands. The food distribution made a big impact to the community improving the well-being of the village’s vulnerable residents. Taylor is always fully engaged in any volunteering project she undertakes.

Dame Mary Perkins, BCA Patron said: “The British Citizen Youth Award recipients are very special individuals. These young people all go above and beyond for others with selfless acts of kindness and community spirit with no thought or expectation of praise or reward. These awards are a great opportunity to shine a light on what they do and give them the recognition they so thoroughly deserve”. Each Medal of Honour bears the words ‘For the Good of the Country’ and are presented to only a small number of exceptional young individuals annually. The British Citizen Youth Award is widely viewed as the nation’s way of recognising extraordinary young people for exceptional endeavor and are truly representative of today’s multicultural Britain.

The Army Cadet Force have thanked the Irish Guards (of whom Cullybackey Detachment is capped badged) for providing changing facilities, refreshments and even an escort for Taylor - Drummer Adam Walsh and the IG Mascot Turlough Mor (Seamus) from Wellington Barracks to the Palace of Westminster.

In a letter of congratulations from the Brigadier Stuart Williams OBE, Army Cadets Deputy Commander said: “Not only is Taylor an inspirational young Army Cadet, her support to the local community and charities sets her apart”.