Asda customers donate over 1,500 meals

The food drive was part of Asda’s Fight Hunger Create Change partnership with leading charities, FareShare and the Trussell Trust, with Asda stores providing ongoing support to help meet the pressures the charities face.

Food banks in the Trussell Trust network provided 2.5 million emergency food parcels in 2020, with almost a million of these for children.

Shannon Linton, Community Champion at Asda Coleraine, said: “We’re always so overwhelmed by the sheer volume of donations from our generous customers and colleagues throughout the year to our permanent collection point in store.

Shannon Linton, Community Champion at Asda Coleraine

“These donations make a huge difference to the local community, as well as on a larger scale as we continue to help those who need it most. Thanks so much to everyone who continues to donate.”

Kloe Tegg, Asda Fight Hunger Create Change manager, explained: “We are always amazed by the generosity of our customers in donating to what is a really important cause, not just during the food drive but throughout the year. Food drives are a vital part of our Fight Hunger Create Change mission to end hunger and these donations will make a huge difference.”

Zoe Pate, Senior Food Partnerships Manager at the Trussell Trust, added: “We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of Asda customers and are incredibly grateful for their support during the food drive. Thanks to their generous donations, food banks in our network have been able to continue to provide emergency food and additional support to people unable to afford the essentials. Asda’s support has also allowed us to keep working together towards achieving our goal of a hunger free future.”

Through the £25 million donation Asda has made to its charity partners over the past three years, £5.7 million has been granted to food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network to provide services such as finance and debt advice.

