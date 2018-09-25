Patricia loses weight and gains career

A local lady has spoken of how losing weight helped her to gain a new career!

Slimming World consultant Patricia Carey said: “I have struggled with my weight all my life and if I wasn’t dieting I would be exercising like crazy, but now I have found the secret of keeping it off for life.

“I joined Slimming World at the end of January as I was feeling so down about my dress size. I also wanted to be slimmer for a family wedding in the summer. So I decided to try something new.”

Patricia remembers feeling so nervous the first night she entered the group. She remembers being met with a smile and a friendly face. She recalls; “I immediately felt at ease in my Slimming World class and loved the atmosphere, people weighing and chatting, and supporting each other.

“I was astounded by how much I could actually eat (my favourite steak and chips) and the fact I lost three pounds on my first week really spurred me on, and I kept losing over the coming weeks.

“I had an odd gain but found with support in the SW class that I could get tips and support to move me forward the following week. I have now lost 18 pounds.

“I am so delighted and feel a lot better in myself, and enjoying more confidence around clothes and i love to socialise now too.

“I wanted to be a consultant so I can help to support others that would like to lose weight.” Patricia has been very excited to launch her Slimming World Group in Ballymoney Football Club at 10am each Saturday and looks forward to welcoming past and new members.

If you would like more information or special joining offers, please feel free to contact Patricia on : 07936 416516.