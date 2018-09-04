‘Outstanding success’ for Dominican’s GCSE students

Dominican College Year 13 pupils returned to school this week fresh from their outstanding success in this year’s GCSE exams.

100% of Dominican pupils achieved at least 5 or more A*- C grades in their subjects with 98.6% achieving 5 or more A*-C grades including English and Mathematics.

The following Year 12 pupils attained at least 7 GCSES at Grade A or better: Ellen Armour, Matthew Armour, Emily Brownhill, Ciara Campbell, Bart Drozd, Charlie Flack, Matthew McCloy, Ruairi Porter, Frieden Rawding, Alan Thompson and Lauren Thompson.

The school is delighted that all, with all pupils achieving 5 or more A* to C grades, the entire Year 12 cohort met the criteria to continue their studies at Dominican College.

The following pupils attained at least 7 A* Grades:

Emmett Richardson; Luke McKergan; Jake Duddy; Aoife Culkin and Rachel Mitchell.

The following Year 12 pupils attained at least 7 GCSES at Grade A or better:

Ellen Armour; Matthew Armour; Emily Brownhill; Ciara Campbell; Bart Drozd; Charlie Flack; Matthew McCloy; Ruairi Porter; Frieden Rawding; Alan Thompson; Lauren Thompson.

Mr Lynch, Vice President, explained: “These fabulous results reflect the commitment and motivation of our Year 12 students who we hope will go on to renewed success in their AS and A2 subject choices.

“As a school we are absolutely delighted with the outcomes achieved by all our students. These results would not be possible without high quality teaching and learning and I want to pay tribute both to the dedication of our Dominican teaching staff and also to the wonderful support offered by our parents.

“Well done to each and every one of our pupils. We also are delighted to welcome many new pupils in our Year 13 cohort.”