'Our little WD' - William Dunlop's partner Janine shares picture of newborn baby girl

William Dunlop’s partner Janine has posted an official picture of the couple’s newborn baby daughter, who she has named Willa Wren Dunlop.

Weighing 8lb 15oz, Willa was born on September 15.

Ballymoney man William Dunlop's tragic death sent shockwaves through Irish motorcycling.

At the time of her birth, Janine said on Facebook: "We welcomed our second little girl into the world on Saturday afternoon. She has the most amazing big sister and there is no question that Daddy would have been besotted. Name still to be decided but we are just all settling into life together at home.

"Grateful for two precious girls who are keeping my heart beating."

The couple have a second daughter, Ella, who had her second birthday in July.

Ballymoney road racer William was tragically killed during a crash in practice at the Skerries 100 on July 7.

William Dunlop at the ill-fated Skerries 100 race meeting in July.

Janine shared the picture of their baby girl on William’s official website on Tuesday evening under the heading 'Our Little WD'.